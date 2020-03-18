A resident of Randolph Avenue in Fergus Falls alerted police to a scam attempt Tuesday and had documents to show an officer. The Fergus Falls man had received two checks in amounts far greater than the amount he was asking for a boat he was selling. He did not deposit the checks and was not out any money.
All of The Daily Journal's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.