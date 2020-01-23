A Fergus Falls woman received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday, Jan. 17 when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Yukon while driving east on I-94.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kathleen Marie Ell, 53, was traveling through Douglas County on a road surface covered with snow and ice when her vehicle overturned.
Ell was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. According to the State Patrol she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.