A Fergus Falls woman received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday, Jan. 17 when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Yukon while driving east on I-94.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kathleen Marie Ell, 53, was traveling through Douglas County on a road surface covered with snow and ice when her vehicle overturned.

Ell was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. According to the State Patrol she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.  

