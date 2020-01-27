The Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and the South East Multi County Agency (SEMCA) Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant that located nearly 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine Friday at 202 Ninth Street South in Breckenridge.
The illegal drug had a potential street value of $5,000 according to authorities.
Nathan Jon Stanley, 42, and Rhonda Marie Dupras, 48, were arrested for controlled substance crimes in the first degree and controlled substance crimes in the fifth degree.
Stanley and Dupras are currently being held in the Wilkin County Jail.
The case is under investigation.
