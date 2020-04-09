An assault report was filed with the Fergus Falls Police Department at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday after one female allegedly assaulted another.
The complainant said she had been grabbed by the ears and her head had been shaken, causing minor injuries.
The assailant had left prior to the arrival of the investigating officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.