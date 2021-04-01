Four Otter Tail County deputies responded Wednesday after a caller reported her 11-year-old daughter had been tackled by her father.
The fight started after the father attempted to take his daughter’s phone and she refused.
The mother was advised to contact the courts and amend an order giving her daughter the right to have a phone at all times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.