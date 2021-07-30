An employee at a fast-food restaurant on East Vernon Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 6:43 p.m. after receiving information from a customer pulling through the drive-thru that people were fighting in the adjacent parking lot possibly with weapons. The employee also reported that they told a person in a black Honda who was outside the business to leave, which they did, because they were thought to have been involved in the altercation. Police say when they responded to the scene, no one was present on the lot.

