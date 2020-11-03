The Woodshed Bar and Grill in Ottertail was the scene of a disturbance Friday after a man became upset after staff took his keys away at the request of his wife.
The male began fighting with patrons and was escorted outside to where his wife was waiting in the parking lot. The man started an argument with his wife and punched out a window in the bar.
An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with the man who admitted causing the damage. The owner of the bar was willing to provide law enforcement with the damage estimate and security footage from the incident.
