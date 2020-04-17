A grass fire was reported Thursday on a property located 9 miles northeast of Henning along County Highway 73.

The caller said the fire was headed toward a heavy stand of pines.

Two Otter Tail County deputies checked out the fire and found that less than a quarter acre had been burned. No structures were involved. Some miscellaneous items in the yard, valued at less than $1,000, were damaged. 

There was no evidence of criminal action and the source of ignition was unknown.

