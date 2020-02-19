The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at approximately 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on 109th Avenue in Section 18 of Red Eye Township, 4 miles northwest of Sebeka.
When a deputy arrived on scene, the single family dwelling was full of smoke and flames had already reached the second story of the structure.
When fire crews from Sebeka and Menahga arrived on scene the fire was quickly extinguished.
The extent of damage to the house was not determined.
After talking with the occupant of the residence it is believed that the fire was caused by the furnace.
Other units responding to the fire were the Tri-County Ambulance and the Wadena County Highway Department.
