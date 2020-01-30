Aftermath
The remnants of the Wee Villa Resort’s main building after Thursday’s fire. It is believed that the fire was sparked by an electrical problem and the building is considered a total loss.

 Kirby Anderson

A fire destroyed the main building at Wee Villa Resort Thursday morning on Long Lake.

The resort, located 10 miles north of Fergus Falls, is owned by Cory and Teresa Budke.

The fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. Firefighters from Elizabeth, Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids responded to the call for service.

It was believed the fire was sparked by an electrical problem.

The building was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries. 

 

