A fire destroyed the main building at Wee Villa Resort Thursday morning on Long Lake.
The resort, located 10 miles north of Fergus Falls, is owned by Cory and Teresa Budke.
The fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. Firefighters from Elizabeth, Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids responded to the call for service.
It was believed the fire was sparked by an electrical problem.
The building was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.