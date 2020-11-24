The Glyndon and Hawley Fire Departments and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office answered a fire call at 2007 170th Street North Monday 7 ½ miles northeast of Glyndon.
According to Clay County authorities, the occupant of the home was able to leave the burning house and was not injured.
Smoke and flames were observed coming from the residence when emergency personnel arrived. The main fire was knocked down within minutes. An extension of the home was being checked.
The Dilworth and Barnesville Fire Departments also responded to the scene along with Hawley HERT, F-M Ambulance and the Salvation Army. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted.
