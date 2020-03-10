Despite a warning from the Vergas fire chief Saturday, a Vergas resident burned a demolished home according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire chief had informed the property owner when he called to announce his intentions that the department would charge $750 for extinguishing the fire and also warned the man he would likely receive a citation from the sheriff’s office, which he did.

 

 

