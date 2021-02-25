A mobile home in Meadow Township was lost to fire Tuesday according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a call at approximately 8:54 a.m. of a structure fire. The occupants of the home were safely outside.

When emergency personnel arrived they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. A propane tank on the north side of the house was turned off. It was also learned that there were several oxygen tanks inside the residence.

The Sebeka, Menahga and Wadena fire departments answered the fire call. Also on site were members of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-County Ambulance and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The case is pending investigation.

