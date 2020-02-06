The Fergus Falls Fire Department answered a call to the Thiele Frontier Division in the Industrial Park Tuesday at 5:09 p.m.

The packaging firm had a fire in a dust collection unit according to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Neville. 

“It was very minimal,” Neville said. “It just kind of filled the place up with smoke.”

With an application of water and some venting the firefighters were able to deal with the problem and clear the scene by about 6:30 p.m. 

No injuries were sustained.

 

 

