A wood-burning stove inside a residence at 17484 E. Lake Vermont Road is believed to be the source of a structure fire which caused significant damage early Monday morning 4 miles northwest of Miltona.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a report of the fire came in at 2:03 a.m. from 77-year-old Michael Jon Kopitzke. The homeowners had awakened to discover smoke and visible flames in the caves of the house.

Douglas County deputies and members of the Miltona Fire Department responded to the emergency and were later joined by firemen from Leaf Valley and Parkers Prairie.

The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

 

