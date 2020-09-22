The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Highway 108 Friday.
According to the report, it was discovered that the homeowner was using a propane torch to burn weeds earlier in the evening and later noticed smoke from inside their residence. The home sustained damage to the northwest corner, along with smoke damage inside. The homeowner also suffered burns to their feet after attempting to put out the fire.
