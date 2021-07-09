The Fergus Falls Police Department
responded to a garage fire July 3 on the 600 block of West Channing Avenue.
According to the caller, the fire originated from an extension cord connected to the freezer. The Fergus Falls Fire Department extinguished the fire in the detached garage.
The owner of the garage was notified.
