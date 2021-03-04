A 20-by-60 shed was destroyed by fire Wednesday at 23595 Highland Trail according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was reported by Jarrett and Makayla Huus at 9:54 p.m. The owner of the shed was Lisa Huus. The Fergus Falls and Underwood Fire Departments answered the fire call.
An Otter Tail County deputy at the scene learned that Jarrett and Makayla had been inside the shop working on the fuel tank of a 1996 Honda Accord. At some point a significant amount of fuel spilled onto the shop floor and ignited underneath the car. The source of ignition was unknown. Both parties escaped from the shop unharmed.
Destroyed in the fire was the Accord, a dirt bike, welding equipment and various tools. Adjacent to the shop and also destroyed were a good neck-style camper and a fishing boat.
A complete estimate of the damage was not available. The Fergus Falls Fire Department is investigating.
