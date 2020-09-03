A large barn owned by Carmen and William Heidelberger at 520th Street 9 miles north of Perham was found fully engulfed in flames Thursday.
Otter Tail County Dispatch fielded the call at 3:25 a.m. after the complainant passed information along to a friend who served on the Perham Fire Department.
When an Otter Tail County deputy arrived on the scene he noted the barn had been on fire for quite some time.
The deputy was told the only items in the barn were some hay bales and a table saw.
The deputy did not find anything suspicious about the fire. He noted in his report that a large lightning storm had passed through the area earlier in the evening.
