The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department assisted a call Sunday at 3:21 p.m. after a camper caught fire near County Highway 88.
According to the report, the probable cause of the fire was ash from a cigarette getting into the crack of the exterior panel and igniting insulation. The camper was valued at $800 and there were no injuries reported. Beyer Towing notified the property owner.
