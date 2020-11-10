Mark Fernholz of 8150 Dairy Drive S.W., reported a fire at his farm near Kensington at 2:02 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Fernholz reported hay bales on fire. The strong south winds continued to spread the fire to the additional hay bales, grass and eventually, a mobile home.
The Hoffman and Kensington fire departments responded and requested assistance from the Brandon, Evansville and Garfield fire departments.
The mobile home was a complete loss and a vehicle and skid steer sustained fire and water damage.
It was believed the wind reignited a previous fire in the burn area that had started near the hay bales.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants of the mobile home. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called upon for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.