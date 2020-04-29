Firefighters from Vergas and Perham joined Dent Rescue on a call at South Paul Lake Drive Monday 6 miles west of Perham.
A small shed measuring approximately 8-by-10 was a total loss after a small pit fire got away from the owner. The owner extinguished the fire himself but not before it damaged the siding on the southwest side of a larger garage.
