Fire destroyed a pole shed Friday at 3708 Casa Grande Road N.W., near Alexandria.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Tony Curt Dahlberg, 31, of Osakis at 3:33 a.m.
Deputies observed only the beams of the shed still standing. The Alexandria Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. The shed was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
