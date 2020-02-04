Firefighters from Ottertail and Henning battled a garage fire Monday afternoon on Lynn Road near Ottertail.
Four Otter Tail County deputies also responded to the call.
The garage contained several vintage snowmobiles along with jet skis, a restored vehicle, a pontoon and thousands of dollars worth of tools.
The owner was working on a snowmobile in the garage when the fire started. A sparking starter ignited the blaze.
The fire was contained inside the detached garage.
No injuries were reported.
