Firefighters from Ottertail and Henning battled a garage fire Monday afternoon on Lynn Road near Ottertail.

Four Otter Tail County deputies also responded to the call. 

The garage contained several vintage snowmobiles along with jet skis, a restored vehicle, a pontoon and thousands of dollars worth of tools.

The owner was working on a snowmobile in the garage when the fire started. A sparking starter ignited the blaze.

The fire was contained inside the detached garage.

No injuries were reported.

