Joanne Alnaji of 32973 Clay Bank Road reported a storage shed structure fire Tuesday in a heavily wooded area.
An Otter Tail County deputy reported the fire in a pump house spread to an unoccupied dwelling. The pump house was a total loss. The dwelling suffered severe damage.
The fire did not result in any injuries and the Red Cross will assist the family with housing.
