The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fire Sunday at approximately 8:10 a.m. at a rural residence southwest of Fairmount, North Dakota.

The house fire at 9725 179th Avenue was considered a total loss. No one was at home at the time of the fire. A nearby outbuilding was also considered a total loss.

Joining the sheriff’s office were fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson, Great Bend and Mantador, North Dakota Also responding was the Hankinson Ambulance and the Richland County Emergency Manager.

The fire is being investigated by the North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

