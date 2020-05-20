A small structure and slough fire was reported Monday by a property owner on 355th Avenue north of a landmark in Douglas County, the Seven Sisters Mountain.
The investigating deputy determined the fire had started in or near a small, dilapidated shed containing nothing but junk. The fire spread through some woods and into a grassland and swamp area owned by the Nature Conservancy.
