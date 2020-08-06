Fire destroyed a 16x20 storage shed owned by Trevor Hockett Wednesday on Black Diamond Road.
The contents of the shed included an older motorcycle, an ATV, a snowmobile, tools and sporting equipment.
The Otter Tail deputy at the site found no suspicious circumstances.
The Vergas Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
