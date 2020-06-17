A tractor and baler were destroyed by fire Monday evening in a field 2 miles south of Parkers Prairie.

The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found that a Hesston 5585 baler and a white Field Boss 2-105 tractor were both total losses. The baler was valued at $4,000. The tractor’s estimated value was between $8,000 and $10,000.

There were no injuries and the fires were extinguished by the Parkers Prairie Fire Department.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments