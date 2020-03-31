At 3:06 p.m. Monday the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26395 County Road 12 in Orton Township after receiving a report of a structure fire.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the fire, 3 miles east of Nimrod, just after it had started. The Sebeka and Menahga fire departments teamed up to extinguish the fire prior to the unoccupied home being engulfed in flames. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal Division.

Also on scene were the Sebeka Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and Nimrod Forestry. 

