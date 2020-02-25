ALEXANDRIA — Firefighters and first responders from Alexandria, Garfield, Long Prairie, Carlos and Forada, along with first responders are responding to a multiple alarm fire in downtown Alexandria. The fire began early this morning and displaced more than a dozen residents who are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Approximately 120 Firefighters are working on the scene.

Four buildings are being demolished to contain the fire. They are located in the 500 block of the West side of Broadway Street. The businesses are: RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique. 

Approximately 20 residents who lived above the businesses are displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them, along with a number of volunteers, at the Alexandria Fire Station. 

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area which is barricaded.

More information to follow.

