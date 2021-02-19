A rural residence 6 miles east of Parkers Prairie in Effington Township was reported to be on fire Thursday according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
When law enforcement arrived they were told the people living at the house had found a fire by a woodstove in the dining room.
Members of the Parkers Prairie Fire Department extinguished the fire with assistance from the Leaf Valley Fire Department.
The fire left the home uninhabitable. An Otter Tail County deputy at the site put the family in touch with the Red Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.