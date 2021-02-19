A rural residence 6 miles east of Parkers Prairie in Effington Township was reported to be on fire Thursday according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

When law enforcement arrived they were told the people living at the house had found a fire by a woodstove in the dining room.

Members of the Parkers Prairie Fire Department extinguished the fire with assistance from the Leaf Valley Fire Department.

The fire left the home uninhabitable. An Otter Tail County deputy at the site put the family in touch with the Red Cross.

