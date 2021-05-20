Multiple agencies including the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of flames coming out of the roof at the Green Valley Bean Company building, located at 58473 State Highway 34, about 6 miles east of Park Rapids, on Monday at approximately 8:36 p.m.
The Carsonville Fire Department along with firefighters from Hubbard, Wadena and Becker counties responded to the scene. Approximately 100 firefighters assisted at the scene with crews leaving by 2 a.m. The fire caused extensive damage and the incident remains under investigation. Agencies assisting the Carsonville Fire Department included Nevis, Park Rapids, Menahga, Wolf Lake, Frazee, and Detroit Lakes fire departments, along with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, the state fire marshall, North Memorial Ambulance, and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
