The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire on the 300 block of West Adolphus Avenue on Monday at 9:53 p.m. According to Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, the blaze began when the residents of the home had put a tea light candle in a front bay window. Muchow said there was a lot of plastic around where the tea light had been placed.
Fergus Falls police were the first on the scene, and apparently one of the officers threw a large bucket of water on the fire that had spread to some vertical blinds, extinguishing the fire for the most part. Muchow said that when their department arrived, they worked to clear out the remaining smoke. The initial estimate for damages at this time is around $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.