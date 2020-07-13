A fire on the second floor of a house on the 55000 block of 345th Street resulted in heavy smoke damage.
The house, which is in a state of disrepair according to the deputy answering the call, was home to a family of five. The home was intact after the fire. The family said they had another place to reside.
