The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of smoke coming from under the bridge at North Union Avenue and Church Street Friday.
A check revealed a small, unattended fire, apparently set intentionally. Books and clothing were being used for fuel.
The fire was extinguished and extra patrol was arranged for the area.
