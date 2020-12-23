A fired employee was reported for harassment Tuesday by a group home on 242nd Street.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call had been unable to contact the former employee. They had been harassing staff but there was no in-house record of trespassing.
The complainant was advised of the Harassment Restraining Order (HRO) process.
