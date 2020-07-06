The Fergus Falls Police Department was called to the 600 block of North Broadway Saturday in regards to a complaint about firework debris landing in a resident’s yard.

According to the complaint, a neighbor across the street was lighting fireworks and debris was ending up in the caller’s yard. The caller talked with the neighbor but they continued to shoot them.

Law enforcement arrived and spoke with the neighbor letting them know that if they were using illegal fireworks that they needed to stop.

 

 

 

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments