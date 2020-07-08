A call to the Fergus Falls Police Department reported that a woman was nearly struck by a firework Friday, July 2 near First Avenue and West Cavour Avenue.
According to the complaint, the woman was walking her dog and heard something explode. The firework nearly struck the woman. Law enforcement had an idea of where it may have come from and was following up with the alleged person.
