The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report Wednesday that someone had placed a firework in his gas tank.
After reviewing video from a nearby business place, an officer saw a person placing the firework and leaving the scene as it exploded.
The culprit was located in the area after his father was notified. A citation was issued for fifth-degree arson and possession of prohibited fireworks.
