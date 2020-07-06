A call from the 1,000 block of West Lincoln Avenue Saturday to the Fergus Falls Police Department in regards to kids setting off fireworks late in the evening.
When law enforcement arrived, the house in question was dark. According to the report, the complainant said the kids ran inside after the call was placed. An officer spoke with the homeowner of the alleged house and warned them that if there was another complaint they would be cited.
