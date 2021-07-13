A caller reported a grass fire to the Fergus Falls Police Department on the 1400 block of Terrace Drive Friday.
According to a witness, a white chevy pickup drove through the neighborhood and threw fireworks out of the vehicle causing the fire. Law enforcement discovered parts of fireworks at the scene.
The vehicle was described as an older Chevy 1-ton pickup pulling a black dump trailer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.