The Fergus Falls Fire Department extinguished a grass fire on the 100 block of Lakeside Drive July 3 after a caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The complainant stated that they saw a woman light fireworks and flee the location. The complainant was unable to give a description of the woman and the fire department extinguished the fire.
Law enforcement patrolled the area but could not locate the individual.
