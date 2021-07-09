A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday about a group of people lighting fireworks that were hitting homes and vehicles on East Lake Seven Road in Vergas.
A deputy responded to the report and as they were walking the area they were hit with two pieces of debris. The deputy told the group to stop lighting fireworks or they would be cited.
