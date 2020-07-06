A call from Lake Adley to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was shot in the face with a firework causing damage to his eye Saturday.

According to the report, a box-style, off the ground firework had gone off and exploded in the man’s left eye. The Parkers Prairie Police Department responded and got the man medical care.

A return call was placed by the sheriff’s office Sunday where they spoke to the man’s significant other about the injuries. She stated that the man was life-flighted to Fargo on Saturday. They could not repair his eye, so he was life-flighted to the University of Minnesota and was expected to have surgery Sunday.

