The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:02 p.m. Sunday of a person bleeding from the head after being hit with a firework near Highway 29.

According to the report, the individual lit a five-shot firework. One of them malfunctioned and struck the person under their left eye causing facial injuries and superficial burns. Deputies wetted down the fireworks with a hose and gave a warning for fireworks possession.

