A resident on the 100 block of Lakeside Drive contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday about a package of fireworks that was on fire, and started a small grass fire. The complainant told an officer that they observed someone flee from the location. The complainant did not have a description of the person. An officer patrolled the area and did not locate anyone. The Fergus Falls Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Fireworks package causes grass fire
James Allen
