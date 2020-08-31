Juveniles lighting off fireworks Sunday near Skip’s Deluxe Auto Parts in Carlos caused a fire that brought out the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlos Fire Department.

The fire department found three vehicles engulfed in flames but was able to extinguish them.

Evidence gathered at the scene included a firework and testimony from a nearby resident that two juveniles had been shooting off fireworks when one went over a fence.

There were no injuries during the fire.

