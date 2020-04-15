A caller from First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls complained Tuesday about a scam in which church members were asked to send gift cards to the church.

The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call for service found that an unknown sender was masquerading as the church's pastor. 

The complainant told the officer that at the time no members had lost money. The officer advised the pastor and the church staff to inform members of the scam and future scams like it. 

The complainant agreed to pass on the names of any members who did lose money.

