The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:56 a.m. Saturday reporting a fish house theft on Pickerel Lake on County Highway 55 south of Ottertail.
Among the property reported missing were propane tanks, heaters and ice fishing equipment.
A deputy said the fish house showed obvious signs of forced entry. The missing property was valued at $325 to $350.
The time of the theft was determined to be between the hours of 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
There were no signs of tampering on two other fish houses on the lake.
An investigation is underway according to a law enforcement spokesman.
